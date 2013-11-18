Statement from Rep. Meier on Tornado Damage in Southern Illinois
“I have received several phone calls from constituents in Clinton and Washington counties which have been affected by the recent tornado which hit parts of the region today. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross, and Salvation Army have been contacted to provide assistance. My office will continue to work with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local government to determine where assistance is needed in order to provide relief for those affected by the recent storm. The individuals and families affected by this deadly storm will remain in my prayers.”
