“I have received several phone calls from constituents in Clinton and Washington counties which have been affected by the recent tornado which hit parts of the region today. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross, and Salvation Army have been contacted to provide assistance. My office will continue to work with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local government to determine where assistance is needed in order to provide relief for those affected by the recent storm. The individuals and families affected by this deadly storm will remain in my prayers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

2 days ago - Orgain Voluntarily Recalls Limited Production Run Of Its Organic Protein Powder, Plus Superfoods, Chocolate Fudge Flavor

Sep 22, 2023 - Kraft Heinz Issues Voluntary Recall Of Select Kraft Singles American Processed Cheese Slices

5 days ago - Carlinville Police Provide Contact Information To Assist In Heinz Funeral Home Probe

Sep 1, 2023 - Resurfacing Work Set to Begin on Tuesday, September 5, on University Drive

Jul 23, 2023 - Cava Foods, Inc., Issues Voluntary Recall On One Lot Of Spicy Hummus

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.