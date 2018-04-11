Statement from Gov. Rauner Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following statement on House Resolution 975, filed today to kill the progressive income tax legislation. “I am proud to support Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, the House Republican Caucus and House Resolution 975. The Democrats’ progressive income tax is a calculated killer: it kills jobs and businesses and, ultimately, it will kill the middle class. It has been less than a year since Illinois families were forced to begin paying for the 32% income tax hike I opposed. We need to send a message that emptying our citizens’ pockets with new taxes is not the solution to our problems. Instead of forcing families to fork over more of their hard-earned money to the government through a progressive tax, let’s build our economy, grow jobs and put money into their pockets. Together, we’re saying ‘no’ to the proposed progressive income tax.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip