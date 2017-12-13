SPRINGFIELD - Gov. Bruce Rauner issued the following statement regarding the Quincy Veterans' Home:

“My administration is deeply concerned about the veterans at the Quincy Veterans' Home. We are committed to ensuring the residents get the care and treatment they deserve in a safe living environment.

Article continues after sponsor message

“When the first incidence of Legionella occurred in Quincy, six months into my administration, we quickly brought in the Centers for Disease Control and followed their recommendations. The state has implemented a robust and comprehensive water management plan including the construction of a new water management plant and routine testing of the water at the facility.

“The CDC in its most recent report said the remediation is 'aligned with the best practices identified in CDC’s water management toolkit.'

“Legionella is a virus that is a growing concern in the U.S., not just in Illinois. That it has arisen in a place where our bravest and most cherished defenders reside is a tragedy, and we intend to keep working with the CDC at our side to protect our residents.”

More like this: