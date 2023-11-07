Statement from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois on IDOI finding, Nov. 3, 2023

The following statement is attributable to John Simley, Director of Communications at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois...

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois strives to provide its members with an accurate and usable provider directory. We recently completed a series of updates to our online directories to make them easier to use for our members and prospective members.

"When we learn information is inaccurate or incomplete, we fix it. Information related to the four providers noted in the Department’s order was corrected in May.

"BCBSIL cooperates with the Department and our active engagement with the Department is one of the ways we help ensure we are best serving the needs of our members.

"Any member with questions about their network or plan benefits, should contact us using the number on the back of their member ID card."

Note: Health Care Service Corporation received a $231,900 fine from the Illinois Department of Insurance due to having an inaccurate and incomplete provider directory.

