Statement from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois on IDOI finding, Nov. 3, 2023

The following statement is attributable to John Simley, Director of Communications at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois...

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

John Simley"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois strives to provide its members with an accurate and usable provider directory. We recently completed a series of updates to our online directories to make them easier to use for our members and prospective members.

Article continues after sponsor message

"When we learn information is inaccurate or incomplete, we fix it. Information related to the four providers noted in the Department’s order was corrected in May.

"BCBSIL cooperates with the Department and our active engagement with the Department is one of the ways we help ensure we are best serving the needs of our members.

"Any member with questions about their network or plan benefits, should contact us using the number on the back of their member ID card."

Note: Health Care Service Corporation received a $231,900 fine from the Illinois Department of Insurance due to having an inaccurate and incomplete provider directory.

More like this:

Nov 15, 2023 - Duckworth Discusses Importance Of RSV Vaccine Access, Improving Maternal Health Outcomes With Blue Shield Of Illinois

Nov 3, 2023 - Pritzker Administration Fines Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Illinois $231,900 For Failing To Properly Update Provider Directories

Mar 10, 2023 - Pritzker Administration Fines Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Illinois $605,000 For Violation Of The Network Adequacy And Transparency Act (NATA)

Nov 6, 2023 - Veterans Day: Red Cross Volunteers Embody Clara Barton’s Spirit of Service

Oct 18, 2023 - Cross-River Crime Task Force Completes Deployment In Bethalto Area

Related Video:

Pastor Ball and St. Paul's' Blue Cross

 