I became particularly concerned when it was brought to my attention that Mr. Walker had used the homestead exemption as a landlord on multiple rental properties as well as on his home. The homestead exemption is allowed only on the home where the taxpayer resides. While the Illinois Supreme Court has issued an opinion allowing a candidate to abuse the homestead exemption, I believe abuse of the homestead exemption by Mr. Walker cost the City of Alton and other taxing districts thousands of dollars over the years. When Mr. Walker failed to pay his portion of property taxes, all other taxpayers were left paying his share. The democratic process requires rules and it is everyone's duty to follow the rules to assure fair elections. Many candidates throughout the St. Louis area have been removed from ballots for failure to pay bills to the cities they hoped to represent.