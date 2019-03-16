A pursuit that started in Glen Carbon led to an Illinois State Trooper being shot on Interstate-55 Saturday.

The suspect in the pursuit crashed into a median in I-55 in Staunton, then the trooper and suspect both exchanged fire. The male trooper is reported alive and was transported to a hospital. The suspect was also reported hit in the shot exchange.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

I-55 was shutdown at Exit 41 after the exchange and traffic was being rerouted.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Jun 18, 2024 - ISP Combats Interstate Shootings With Technology

Apr 23, 2024 - ISP Investigate Crash In Macoupin County Where Trooper's Squad Car Struck By Motorist

5 days ago - Fatal Crash on I-55 Leaves One Dead, One Injured

5 days ago - Troy Woman Patricia Corey Identified in Tragic I-55 Fatal Traffic Collision

Mar 3, 2024 - ISP Squad Car Struck By Driver On I-64 Near East St. Louis

 