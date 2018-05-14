EAST ST. LOUIS - The State Superintendent Tony Smith made a decision Monday to end East St. Louis' boys track and field season.

The Southwestern Conference boys track and field meet was canceled on May 8 at East St. Louis and a decision was initially made to end the season. However Monday morning, the board voted to continue the year.

State Superintendent Smith then wrote a letter to the East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver and said after his review he has decided to uphold the decision to cancel the Flyers season.

