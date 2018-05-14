EAST ST. LOUIS - The State Superintendent Tony Smith made a decision Monday to end East St. Louis' boys track and field season.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Southwestern Conference boys track and field meet was canceled on May 8 at East St. Louis and a decision was initially made to end the season. However Monday morning, the board voted to continue the year.

State Superintendent Smith then wrote a letter to the East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur Culver and said after his review he has decided to uphold the decision to cancel the Flyers season.

More like this:

Oct 30, 2023 - Alton School Board Begins Superintendent Search - Baumgartner Announced 2024 Departure Last Year

Sep 21, 2023 - Helmkamp Promotes Mark McGuire To Superintendent

6 days ago - ISP Announces October Charges From St. Clair County State's Attorney

Nov 4, 2023 - Jury Convicts East St. Louis Man on Federal Meth Charge

Oct 4, 2023 - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

 