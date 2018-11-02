ALTON – State Street Market of Alton has been selected for the 2018 Best of Alton Award in the Restaurant category by the Alton Award Program.

Each year, the Alton Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make Alton area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winner in each category. The 2018 Alton Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity, Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally and by the Alton Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Alton Award Program

The Alton Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Alton area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Alton Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

