The summer is just ahead and State Street Market is adjusting hours for the summer season.

New Summer hours are Tuesday, Wed & Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring breakfast and lunch.

On Thursdays, the doors will open at 11 a.m. and stay open until 9 p.m. with live music from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

The restaurant will be closed on Mondays.

Kitchen will be open for lunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tapas style dining from 5-8 p.m., however, Charcuterie Plates (a variety of cheeses, salamis, fruits and nuts), bread and oil, wine & beer will be available during the non-kitchen hours should you want to relax during the afternoon with a bottle of wine in the courtyard!

In addition, visitors can receive 15% off a purchase of 6 bottles of wine or more from 10 a.m. 9 p.m. on Thursdays, just in time to stock up for the weekend! You can also call your wine order in on Thursday (before 4pm) for a Friday pick up and still receive your discount.

Mark your calendars! The “5 for 5 AT 5pm” wine event was such a success, that State Street Market will be hosting it the 3rd Friday of every month!

The restaurant is available for private events any time we are closed so feel free to contact Terri for private event information. For more information on any of the above, call (618) 462-8800! You can also call to add your name to our event email list! Hope to see you over the summer!

