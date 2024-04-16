POCAHONTAS– The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that intermittent lane closures on State Street between O’Fallon Road and U.S. 40 in Bond County will start, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Monday, April 22. The work is expected to be completed by mid-May.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.