ALTON - Illinois State Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) met with Damian Jones, the Executive Director of Student Athletes Leading Tomorrow, better known as SALT, to discuss the future and importance of youth sports in and around the Metro-East area.

SALT is is a sports-based youth development organization directed toward youth in underserved communities. Founded in 2019, SALT seeks to establish programs that engage children in an organic way, helping them to develop active, healthy lifestyles while ensuring their personal growth in areas of life beyond sports. The 501(c)(3) organization is based in Alton.

Harriss and Jones met at Alton's new soccer mini-pitch wedged in between the Alton Middle School and Rock Springs Park. The facility was completed last October.

Alton Mayor David Goins, Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown, and Director of Alton Parks & Recreation Michael Haynes also attended Monday afternoon's meet-up.

