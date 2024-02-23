State Senator Harriss Criticizes Governor's Budget for Lack of Tax Relief
SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement following the Governor’s 2024 State of the State and State Budget Address:
“As a strong advocate for working Illinois families, I believe that today’s budget address failed to meet the needs of our state’s residents. I am disappointed not to see one cent of property tax relief, yet the Governor has proposed over $2.2 billion in new spending with $1.1 billion in tax hikes. While this administration is focusing on funneling billions of dollars to migrants coming to our state, my focus remains on the citizens of our state and our hard-working Metro-East families.”