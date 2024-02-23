State Senator Harriss Criticizes Governor's Budget for Lack of Tax Relief Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Erica Harriss (56th-Glen Carbon) has released the below statement following the Governor’s 2024 State of the State and State Budget Address: Article continues after sponsor message “As a strong advocate for working Illinois families, I believe that today’s budget address failed to meet the needs of our state’s residents. I am disappointed not to see one cent of property tax relief, yet the Governor has proposed over $2.2 billion in new spending with $1.1 billion in tax hikes. While this administration is focusing on funneling billions of dollars to migrants coming to our state, my focus remains on the citizens of our state and our hard-working Metro-East families.” Print Version Submit a News Tip