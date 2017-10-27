GLEN CARBON - Today, candidate for the 56th District and Assistant State’s Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe condemned sexual harassment in Illinois government and politics. She has signed an open letter that calls out the harassment and demands change. Stories from female staffers, officials, and campaign workers have been highlighted in recent news stories after several women stepped forward spurred by the anti-harassment #metoo campaign.

“This harassment and abuse of power is unacceptable. It has no place anywhere. I thank all the women that have bravely come forward and stand with them in saying “no more.” As an attorney who prosecutes sex abuse, I know that for every harassment victim that comes forward, there may be many others who do not feel safe enough to tell their story.”

Crowe is Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney who prosecutes violent crimes. In response to the issue, statehouse leaders have advanced a bill calling for mandatory sexual harassment training for legislators, staff, and lobbyists.

“Powerful people in government must be held to a higher ethical standard. Mandatory sexual harassment training is a good first step but it is not enough. This ongoing problem needs an ongoing, multi-faceted solution that demands accountability and a culture change. As your state senator, I promise to stand up for women. I promise to fight against this toxic and unethical behavior, and all abuses of power.”

Rachelle and her husband, Jim, are raising their two young children in Glen Carbon. She is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The 56th Illinois Senate District comprises all or parts of Alton, Bethalto, Caseyville, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Fairview Heights, Hartford, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Granite City, Madison, Maryville, O’Fallon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, Shiloh, South Roxana, Swansea, and Wood River. To learn more about Rachelle, visit her website www.rachelleforsenate.com.

Open letter can be read at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B2l4co-dU1JJekJ0MG5mLTlEWE0/view

