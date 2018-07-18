COTTAGE HILLS – 56th State Senate Candidate Rachelle Aud Crowe organized a clothing drive for Community Hope Center, a faith-based non-profit that serves the area through a food pantry, clothing ministry, and education center.

“Community Hope Center’s important work embodies the importance of giving back,” said Crowe. “By helping those in difficult circumstances, and treating every person with dignity and compassion, Community Hope helps people persevere through difficulty, rebuild their lives, and have hope.”

Crowe, along with her co-workers at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office organized a clothing drive that collected summer clothing for the Community Hope Center. Community Hope Center has a free store where gently used clothing, shoes, coats, toys, bedding and linens, books, videos, household items are available, free of charge to people with financial hardship.

“At Community Hope Center, we strive to treat everyone we serve with dignity and respect, said Community Hope Center Assistant Executive Director Denise Ukena. “Many people come to us discouraged and burdened with significant needs, so it is very important that the goods and services we offer affirm their dignity and worth as individuals. We do this by ensuring that the clothing we provide is in very good condition and by offering a wide variety of choices. This is only possible through the generosity of so many throughout the community and the hard work of our volunteers.”

