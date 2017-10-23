ALTON - The Alton and Madison County chapter of 100 Black Men of America, a nationwide group advocating for underrepresented and disenfranchised youth, recognized Rachelle Aud Crowe as an honorary chairperson of their annual gala this weekend for her work as a prosecutor. Crowe has served as Madison County Assistant State’s Attorney for more than a decade and is currently running as a Democrat for the 56th Illinois Senate Seat.

"The 100 Black Men of America - Alton/Madison County is proud to honor Rachelle Crowe with this award," said the chapter's President Anthony Booker. "Rachelle is a strong advocate for the African American community. As a prosecutor, Rachelle demonstrates a deep devotion to justice for all victims. She also understands the important role rehabilitation, economic opportunity, and community outreach in stopping cycles of crime in vulnerable communities."

The 100 Black Men of America is an advocacy group focusing on underrepresented and disenfranchised African American youth. They promote mentoring, education, economic empowerment, and leadership development, and are the largest network of African American male mentors in the nation.

“I am honored to receive this award,” Crowe said. “The best part of my job as prosecutor is standing up for people. Every victim deserves justice. Just like every person deserves the opportunity to succeed. As a prosecutor, and a state senator, I will always stand up for every man, woman, and child in our community.”

As a prosecutor in the Violent Crimes Unit, Crowe has successfully represented the public in hundreds of homicide, drug, and abuse crimes.

Crowe is a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She and her husband are raising their two young children in Glen Carbon. The 56th Illinois Senate District compromises all or parts of Alton, Bethalto, Caseyville, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Granite City, Madison, Maryville, O’Fallon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, Shiloh, South Roxana, Swansea, and Wood River.

