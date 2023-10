IHSA Class 1A State Semifinals

Girls Basketball

Halftime - Hardin-Calhoun 26, Iroquois West 23

The winner plays Mowequa Central A&M in Saturday's 2 p.m. final

The game today and the one Saturday is available on IHSA.TV online.

Calhoun obtained its first seven points in the first quarter from the free-throw line. Iroquois made a run and had lead at quarter time 10-9. Calhoun came back from as many as six in the second quarter.

