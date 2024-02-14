MILSTADT, Ill. - State Representative Kevin Schmidt honored local gymnastics sensation Colleen Costello last Friday with a special sign from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). The presentation took place at St. James Catholic Grade School, where Colleen and her mother work. The sign will be proudly displayed at two entrances to Millstadt throughout the next calendar year.

Colleen Costello made Millstadt proud by winning an incredible four gold medals and one silver at the Special Olympics World Games in Germany. She excelled in categories such as all-around, clubs, hoop, ribbon, and rope, showcasing her outstanding skills and dedication to the sport. After 26 years of hard work, she achieved something truly amazing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rep Schmidt expressed his admiration for Colleen, saying, "Colleen's achievements are a source of pride for our community. Her dedication and resilience are an inspiration to us all."

Colleen, who was a last-minute addition to the Special Olympics team in December, demonstrated remarkable resilience and received strong support from her community during her rapid preparation in just a few months.

The presentation of the IDOT sign is a celebration Colleen's incredible achievements and serves as an inspiration for everyone in the community. Rep. Schmidt extends his congratulations to Colleen for making Millstadt shine on the global stage.

More like this: