ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) announced the opening of her district office in Alton, the new district office opened Thursday morning.

“With my office up and running, we are here and ready to serve the residents of the 111th District,” said Rep. Elik. “If you need assistance with an issue concerning the State of Illinois, please don’t hesitate to contact my office. Or if you just want to voice your opinion on legislation pending in the legislature, I want to hear from you.”

Representative Elik’s district office is located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr, Suite C in Alton. For in-office meetings, appointments are required. Hours of operation are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Rep. Elik’s office can be reached at 618-433-8046 or visit RepElik.com.

The 111th district contains all or part of Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Madison, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

