ALTON - Granite City's Nick Raftopoulos, a candidate for state representative, held one of his meet-and-greets at the Tango Event Center in Alton this past Saturday.

Abe Lee Barham, one of the organizers, said about 40 people came out and it was a session for about an hour and a half with the candidate running for state representative.

"There were not any questions that he didn't answer," Barham said. "I encourage people to post to him and participate in the Democratic process because your voice matters. Educating yourself on who will be your elected officials is very important to move our country and towns forward."

Nick was born and raised in Granite City and received an associate's degree at Southwestern Illinois College and a bachelor's at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Barham said he thought the meet and greet was informative and "enlightening" for those in attendance.Nick has stated he is running for the Democratic nomination for state representative in Illinois' 111th House District because he wants someone to stand up for hard-working families, and unions and bring new solutions to the State House of Representatives. Nick responded to questions about unions, school safety, and nurses' rights in a town hall type of style.