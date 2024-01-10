State Representative Candidate Holds Meet-and-Greet in Alton
ALTON - Granite City's Nick Raftopoulos, a candidate for state representative, held one of his meet-and-greets at the Tango Event Center in Alton this past Saturday.
Abe Lee Barham, one of the organizers, said about 40 people came out and it was a session for about an hour and a half with the candidate running for state representative.
"There were not any questions that he didn't answer," Barham said. "I encourage people to post to him and participate in the Democratic process because your voice matters. Educating yourself on who will be your elected officials is very important to move our country and towns forward."