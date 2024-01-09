DECATUR - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request to review the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision on Illinois’ weapons ban law on due process, equal protection, and Second Amendment grounds, according to State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur), who filed the request.

“Our case, along with about 200 cases, were denied a U.S. Supreme Court review,” Caulkins said. “The Supreme Court’s refusal to hear our case does not change the fact two of the Illinois Supreme Court justices, who accepted millions of dollars in donations from gun control advocates, should have recused themselves from voting. The denial of a hearing does not mean SCOTUS approves the conduct of the Justices. It is not just that they received donations from gun control advocates, but it also is the exorbitant amount of money they received in donations. There is no question, they should have recused themselves.”

Article continues after sponsor message

At issue is the denial of due process under the 14th Amendment arising from Justices Elizabeth Rochford and Mary Kay O’Brien participating in the case despite overwhelming reasons they should have recused themselves. Both justices received disproportionate contributions from the leaders of the co-equal branches of government in the aggregate sum of more than $2.5 million in direct contributions and $7.3 million in indirect contributions calling into question their impartiality and independence. Both Justices reportedly committed to the outcome for an assault weapon ban during their respective campaigns joined by the Defendants which contributes to the denial of due process right to a fair hearing.

Specifically, both justices received the endorsement of G-PAC based on responses to questionnaires, which states: “Each endorsed candidate supports our #1 legislative priority when the General Assembly is called into session: banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

“We are looking at our legal options moving forward, and we will be making an announcement soon” Caulkins said. “Judges must preserve both the reality and appearance of impartiality. It is impossible for these justices to be impartial after accepting millions of dollars in campaign cash from gun control advocates and after receiving the support of a radical organization like G-PAC. I will not stop in demanding real justice as opposed to the rigged outcome the Illinois Supreme Court handed down.”

More like this: