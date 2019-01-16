ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is collaborating with the office of the Illinois State Treasurer to host an I-Cash event to help residents find lost or unclaimed property on Tuesday, January 22, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the History Room of the Six Mile Regional Library, located at 2001 Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

“Many people don’t even realize that they may have unclaimed property waiting for them in the treasurer’s office. If someone fails to collect a payroll or is owed a refund and does not collect it, these funds are held by the treasurer’s office until the rightful owner can claim them,” said Bristow. “To aide in this process, I am hosting an I-Cash event to help my constituents find any unclaimed property they may have.”

A representative from the Illinois State Treasurer’s office will be available to help residents search the state’s ICash system for unclaimed property owed to them by the state. The State Treasurer’s office holds $2.9 billion in unclaimed property, which can include checking and savings accounts, uncashed wage and payroll checks, uncashed stock dividends and stock certificates, insurance payments, utility deposits, customer deposits, accounts payable, credit balances, refund checks, money orders, traveler’s checks, mineral proceeds, court deposits, uncashed death benefit checks and life insurance proceeds.

“This program is a quick and simple process for anyone to check if they have unclaimed or forgotten property, and reservations are not required,” continued Bristow. “If you are unable to attend, you can check if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the Treasurer’s Office by visiting https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/.”

For more information, please call Rep. Bristow’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900 or email repmbristow@gmail.com.

