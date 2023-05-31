O'FALLON - The O'Fallon and Fairview Heights Police Departments have requested the Illinois State Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred recently at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road in O'Fallon. The shooting occurred at 11:28 p.m. on May 28, 2023.

The preliminary investigation indicates the O'Fallon Police Department and Fairview Heights Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony offense out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, armed and dangerous.

The driver, 26-year-old Jesse A. Cook of East St. Louis, exited the vehicle, armed with a firearm, and fled on foot. Cook fired at the officers and the officers returned fire. Cook continued running approximately 100 yards where he was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Cook was airlifted to a regional hospital and pronounced deceased.

No officers were injured during this incident. This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time.

