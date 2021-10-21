MASSAC COUNTY - The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22 about a two-unit personal injury traffic crash at Interstate 24 in Massac County.



WHAT: Two-Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Interstate 24 at milepost 34, Massac County

WHEN: Oct. 21, 2021, at approximately 9:44 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2015 Black/Yellow Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 2 – 1992 Green Ford F600 construction truck with crash attenuator

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Andrew R. Lovett, 27-year-old male from Benton, KY

Unit 2 – Phillip M. Castellano, 61-year-old male from Creal Springs, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 2 was part of a construction crew patching Interstate 24 in Massac County. Unit 2 was the first vehicle westbound traffic would encounter in the rolling construction crew. Unit 2 was equipped with an arrow board and crash attenuator. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 collided with the crash attenuator and Unit 2. Unit 1 came to rest on the left shoulder. Unit 2 came to rest in the middle of both westbound lanes.

CHARGES: Pending Investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: