SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 4 was requested by the Pleasant Plains Police Department to investigate a stolen police vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Jan. 24, 2021, at approximately 11:15 PM, a Pleasant Plains police vehicle was taken during an incident in Pleasant Plains.

ISP Zone 4 agents are actively tracking down leads to determine the whereabouts of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the vehicle's location is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.

No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is on-going.

More like this: