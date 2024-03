State Police Investigate: Armed Robbery Suspect Who Was Shot and Killed By Officers Is Identified Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECATUR - A 38-year-old armed robbery subject died on the operating table after being shot by a law enforcement officer on Monday, March 18, 2024. The man has been identified as Rocky L. Dupin. He was pronounced dead in the Decatur Memorial Hospital operating room at 5:45 p.m. Print Version Submit a News Tip