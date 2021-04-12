Get The Latest News!

COLLINSVILLE - State Park Fire Department along with Fairmont City, and Long Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 8410 Collinsville Road Monday evening.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, an RV inside a garage caught fire and spread to another building. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire pretty quickly before the other building sustained major damage. The RV was totally destroyed during the fire.

St. Clair County Sheriff Department along with Illinois State Police was on scene for traffic control. Abbott Ambulance was on the scene in case of any injuries.

It is unknown the cause of the fire and no injuries were reported.

