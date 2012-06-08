STATE OF THE CITY ANNOUNCEMENT
June 8, 2012 10:13 AM
June 8, 2012 – On June 20th, Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst will present a State of the City address at the National Great Rivers Museum located at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam (1 Lock and Dam Way, East Alton, IL). The Mayor’s address will start at 7:00 P.M. and a brief question and answer session will follow the address.
