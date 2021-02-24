CHICAGO – Building on a robust infrastructure to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible Illinois residents in an equitable manner, Governor JB Pritzker today announced the launch of two additional state-supported mass vaccination sites in Rockford and Collinsville. The sites launched Tuesday, February 23 and each will ramp up to provide up to 1,350 doses per day at full capacity. Governor JB Pritzker is also activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to support Winnebago and Madison counties in standing up additional mobile vaccination sites to reach rural and underserved communities.

“My administration is committed to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in an efficient and equitable manner with a robust vaccine infrastructure in every corner of the state. These new mass vaccination sites and mobile teams will build on our partnership with local health departments and help ensure we administer doses as quickly as we receive them,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As the federal government works to continue to build up the vaccine supply, every Illinoisan can continue do their part to fight this virus by following public health guidance and getting vaccinated when it is their turn to do so.”

“We are happy to partner with the Illinois National Guard and community partners throughout the county to increase our capacity to administer vaccines in Madison County, especially to our vulnerable populations,” Toni Corona, Director of Public Health, Madison County Health Department said.

These sites build upon the state-supported mass vaccination infrastructure across the state with 14 state-supported mass vaccination sites now operating in Illinois. This is in addition to the state’s mobile vaccination teams which are deployed statewide to reach rural and underserved communities. As of February 21, there were approximately 1,015 Illinois National Guard service members assisting with COVID-19 response throughout Illinois with the number of Guard members activated expected to increase as the state-assisted sites grow.

These mass and mobile vaccinations sites are managed through an interagency effort led by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, coordinated by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and supported by the Illinois National Guard.

Area locations are:



Gateway Convention Center

1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville IL

https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php

1350 vaccines

Now Open

Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL

https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department

1080

Mobile teams currently support the Cook County Department of Public Health, Eastside Health District in St. Clair County, Sangamon County Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department. Additional mobile teams will deploy to both Winnebago County and Madison County over the next few weeks. These teams will move from site to site within the counties offering direct assistance to underserved communities with a focus on those unable to visit mass vaccination sites or other clinics, including rural, undocumented, and/or Black and Brown communities. The county health departments will determine priority sites where mobile teams will deploy.

There are now more than 850 vaccination locations in Illinois open to the public. While the state is working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, it is limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government.

There is no charge to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and residents are encouraged to check back frequently for open appointments. Individuals should sign up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.

For more information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.

