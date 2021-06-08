SPRINGFIELD – Illinois IT professionals were among the winners of the 2021 StateScoop 50 Awards, announced by Scoop News Group. Now in its eighth year, the StateScoop 50 Awards honor the most innovative and influential projects in state government and the people advancing the use of digital technology inside state agencies.

Awardees from the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) include:

Jennifer Ricker, Illinois CIO and DoIT Acting Secretary – GoldenGOV: State Executive of the Year

Adam Ford, Illinois Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) – State Cybersecurity Leader of the Year

Lori Sorenson, Illinois Chief Technology Officer (CTO) – State Leadership of the Year

Illinois Contract Tracing Application, IT Project Lead Brandon Ragle, Chief of Enterprise Applications – State IT Innovation of the Year

This year’s winners span 20 states and eight private sector companies. Colorado, Illinois, Michigan and North Carolina claimed the most winners, with four each. Winners include C-level information technology leaders, as well as up-and-coming leaders in the state government community.

“I am both honored and proud of the strong representation from Illinois in this year’s StateScoop 50 Awards,” said Jennifer Ricker, Illinois CIO and DoIT Acting Secretary. “During one of the most challenging years ever as a result of the pandemic, our DoIT team innovatively utilized technology to virtually connect Illinois residents with state services and information. The advancements made toward improving citizen engagement and modernizing systems will benefit Illinois for many years to come. I congratulate all of the winners and their teams.”

More information on the 2021 StateScoop 50 awards and the full list of winners can be found at https://statescoop.com/list/statescoop-50-awards-honor-2021s-top-government-leaders-projects/.

