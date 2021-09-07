CHICAGO– The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) today announced additional steps in the process to issue conditional adult-use dispensing organization licenses. In order to remedy limited administrative errors that led to certain applicants receiving fewer entries in the July 29th lottery than they were entitled to, an additional lottery will be held to provide those applicants with the correct number of entries.

Only six applicants did not receive the correct number of entries. The additional lottery will not impact applicants who were selected for the opportunity to be issued a conditional license in the previously held lotteries. The final list of winners from the previously held available lotteries is available online: Lottery 1, Lottery 2, and Lottery 3.

Article continues after sponsor message

“From the very beginning, the Pritzker administration has been committed to a licensing process that is fair, equitable, and accessible to all Illinois residents, regardless of what community they call home,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor on Cannabis Control. “This additional step reaffirms our commitment to getting this right and places the state another step closer to establishing a legal cannabis industry that is reflective of our diverse population.”

“Our top priority is ensuring fairness for all applicants and correcting any errors in the licensing process,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act grants IDFPR the ability to issue up to 500 conditional adult-use dispensary licenses. The initial three lotteries were for 185 of those 500 licenses.

More like this: