(15 Feb 2010 – Alton, IL) The Alton Marketplace Association recently held their 2011 Annual Meeting at Tony’s Restaurant. Over 50 people, including Alton Marketplace board members, volunteers, elected and appointed officials, and representatives of local commerce and community groups were in attendance.

As a community based, not-for profit, volunteer organization, Alton Marketplace is dedicated to securing the economic vitality and aesthetic quality of the downtown Alton district.

“We enjoy the opportunity to host all of our supporters for breakfast and express our gratitude for their help in creating a thriving downtown,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director. “It is only with their support that we are able to provide so many quality events, beautification projects and economic development initiatives.”

The 2011 slate of officers was announced including Ron Tanner - President and acting Treasure, Anne Stotler – Vice President, and Carol Queen – Secretary. Board members include Nancy Elson, Sarah Ansell, Stacey Noble Loveland, Deanna Lawrence, Sue Hardin, Brad Kreider, Kristen Orban, Mark White, Lori Smith and Brad Bolt. Alton 1st Ward Alderman Jim Ryan serves as the Board’s advisor.

“Our Board sees opportunity and value in the organization and in turn the community feels the impact,” said Ron Tanner. “The opportunity to cultivate economic growth is all around us. Each board member, volunteer, business member, Government agency and community citizen must bring commitment and skills to enrich our community and each other.”

The concept of Economic Gardening has been presented as a way to help members to grow their own businesses. This will be done through training, education, marketing resources, and stronger networking with other members as well as greater collaboration with City Hall and other business organizations.

“There was a true sense of collaboration at the meeting between City officials, business owners, volunteers and Alton's three business associations,” said McGibany. “Everyone present expressed the spirit of teamwork and community.”

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst spoke on the recent economic developments of the city and of future plans of economic growth. He also emphasizes the importance of local business organizations in cultivating small businesses in our community.

Also in attendance were Alton Police Chief David Hayes and Lt. Al Adams, who were both commended by Mayor Hoechst on the Alton Police Department’s continued efforts to protect and serve the community as a whole.

The Alton Marketplace 2011 Calendar of Events was announced, including:

Third Thursdays Shopping and Gallery Experience – 3rd Thursday of every month

Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market – Saturdays from June to October

Cars Blues BBQ Festival / All Wheels Drive-In Car Show – June 26

The BIG GIG Local Music Show – July 23

Mississippi Earthtones Festival – September 17

Taste of Downtown Alton – November 17

Tree Lighting at Lincoln-Douglas Square – November 18

Green Gift Bazaar on Small Business Saturday – November 26

For more information on Alton Marketplace, please visit www.altonmarketplace.com or call 618-463-1016.

Alton Marketplace 2011 Board of Directors: Lori Smith, Stacey Noble Loveland, Brad Bolt, Deanna Lawrence, Sara McGibany, Brad Kreider, Anne Stotler, Nancy Elson, Mark White, Sarah Ansell, Ron Tanner. Not pictured: Sue Hardin, Kristen Orban, Carol Queen

