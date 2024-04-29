ALTON - The massive fire in the 300 block of East 13th Street in Alton has a state marshal's fire investigator at the property on Monday, April 29, 2024, to probe the scene.

Shown here are Riverbender.com drone photos of the scene on Monday morning. The drone photos show the mass devastation of the fire.

Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matt Fischer said the state fire marshal's office was contacted early Monday to investigate the property. The fire at the home has caused a "total loss," Fischer said on Monday morning.

Fischer was very appreciative of the efforts of the Godfrey Fire Protection District and East Alton firefighters.

Aerial trucks had to be used to fight the fire, which was in very difficult terrain, the deputy chief said.

Both sides of the house were big drop-offs, which made it even more difficult, he said.

He also added that the fire took until 2 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2024, to extinguish and the fire call came out at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Lightning appearances in the area sparked the Alton Fire officials to call off the aerial trucks around 1 a.m. on Monday.

