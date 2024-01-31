ALTON - Alton Fire Department personnel responded quickly to a serious fire in a vacant home in the 1900 block of Central Avenue at 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton firefighters were able to get "a great hit" on the fire, Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said, and had the fire under control in a quick fashion. However, the house did suffer serious damage.

Chief Jemison said the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate the blaze and he said he could not yet release a cause of the fire.

"I was a little worried initially with the amount of dark, gray smoke coming out of it," the chief added. "The firefighters were able to push all the way upstairs to the attic space in trying to stop it. The house had been waiting for quite a while. We are waiting for Ameren because we don't know if there is power to it. The house has been vacant for a while."

There were no occupants of the house from what firefighters could determine Wednesday morning, Chief Jemison said. However, he said they were going to do another search.

More like this: