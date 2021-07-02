SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is reminding Illinoisans to think safety when using grills this holiday weekend and throughout the entire summer. July is the peak month for grill fires followed by June, May and August.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), reports around 64% of U.S. households own at least one outdoor BBQ, grill or smoker. Gas grills contribute to a higher number of fires than charcoal grills. The NFPA reports 61% of households own a gas grill. On average, 10,200 home fires are started by a grill each year. Annually, 19,700 patients visit the emergency room with injuries caused from grilling. Thermal burns are the most common injury with over 9,500 reported.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are seeing many reports of home structure fires caused by unattended grills or grills being placed and used too close to the house. Follow the proper safety steps to ensure you can enjoy the holiday weekend and the rest of the summer safely,” says Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal advises everyone to take these steps to help ensure a safe summer filled with everyone’s favorite grilled foods:

• Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors

• The grill should be placed away from the home or deck railings, and out from under eaves of your home and overhanging tree branches

• Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area

• Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill

• Never leave your grill unattended

• Always make sure gas grill lid is open before lighting it

• Check the gas tank on your propane grills and hoses for leaks each time before using

• If you smell gas while grilling, immediately get away from the grill and call the fire department

• Make sure charcoal grill coals are cool before disposing of them in a metal container

Bonfires, pit fires and campfires can also create fire safety dangers during the summer months. Campfires need to be built at least 25 feet way from tents, shrubs and anything that can burn. Make sure fires are allowed in the area that you are camping. Use of chimineas, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits need to be at least 10 feet away from your home or anything that can burn.

For more information about grilling please visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Grilling.

More like this: