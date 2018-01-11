SPRINGFIELD – The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today announced the application is live for the Small Equipment Grant Program. All interested departments should send an application to OSFM no later than Feb. 28, 2018. The OSFM will award $2.2 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services during this application period.

The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment to fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services across Illinois.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, stand-alone, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

Fire department, fire protection districts and township fire department applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.

Additional information including the application can be found here: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/sfm/Iam/FireDepartment/Grants-and-Loans/Pages/default.aspx.

Completed applications should be submitted to:

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Small Equipment Grant Program

1035 Stevenson Drive

Springfield, IL 62703

