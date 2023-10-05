ALTON - Alton Fire Department responded in a quick fashion to a serious fire in the 2300 block of Sunset on Wednesday night.

Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison said the fire appears to be “suspicious” in nature.

He said the fire is being investigated by the fire department and the state fire marshal’s office was called in. Alton Police Department is also part of the investigation.

Jemison said the house was occupied and the blaze appeared to start on the front porch.

“The fire was knocked down within about 20 minutes,” he said. “The firefighters put a good hit on it and kept it confined to the house's front porch.”

The chief said he could not release any more about the fire because of the ongoing investigation and that family members are being consulted, but more will come out later today.

