State Farm Agent Bill Granger Celebrates 40 years of service in Bethalto! State Farm® Agent Bill Granger celebrates his 40th anniversary with State Farm on February 1st, 2012! If you are a friend of Bill's and/or one of his customers, his office reps Lindsey Angel and Beth Martin would like to invite you to come to an open house on Friday, February 24th, 2012. Office hours are 9am to 5pm. Please join us in celebrating Bill's achievement and wishing him a Happy 65th Birthday as well! WHAT: Bill Granger's 40th Anniversary as State Farm Agent WHO: Lindsey Angel and Beth Martin WHEN: Friday, February 24th 9am to 5pm. WHERE: 610 E Bethalto Blvd. Bethalto, IL 62010