SPRINGFIELD – State Fair Manager Luke Sailer wants to remind fairgoers of several upcoming competition deadlines for the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

Entry deadlines for various competitions are listed below. Please note that some deadlines fall on a Saturday. If an entry deadline falls on a weekend, entries must be postmarked by the following Monday to be accepted. More information about the 2018 Illinois State Fair competitions can be found in an online copy of our General Premium Book or by calling the Competitive Events office at (217) 782-0786.

Competition Entry Deadline Open Show: Beef, Dairy, Sheep, Swine, Goats July 1st Junior Show: Beef, Dairy, Sheep, Swine, Goats, Poultry, Rabbits July 1st Society Horse Show July 7th (late entry due 7/21; fees doubled) Twilight Parade July 9th Article continues after sponsor message Open Show: Poultry & Rabbits July 10th General Entries July 15th Open Show: Late Entry ($50/head) July 25th Dairy Products August 7th by Noon Bee Culture – Professional & Open August 8th

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

