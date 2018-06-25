SPRINGFIELD – State Fair Manager Luke Sailer wants to remind fairgoers of several upcoming competition deadlines for the 2018 Illinois State Fair.

Entry deadlines for various competitions are listed below. Please note that some deadlines fall on a Saturday. If an entry deadline falls on a weekend, entries must be postmarked by the following Monday to be accepted. More information about the 2018 Illinois State Fair competitions can be found in an online copy of our General Premium Book or by calling the Competitive Events office at (217) 782-0786.

Competition

Entry Deadline

Open Show: Beef, Dairy, Sheep, Swine, Goats

July 1st

Junior Show: Beef, Dairy, Sheep, Swine, Goats, Poultry, Rabbits

July 1st

Society Horse Show

July 7th (late entry due 7/21; fees doubled)

Twilight Parade

July 9th

Open Show: Poultry & Rabbits

July 10th

General Entries

July 15th

Open Show: Late Entry ($50/head)

July 25th

Dairy Products

August 7th by Noon

Bee Culture – Professional & Open

August 8th

Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.

