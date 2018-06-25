State Fair entry deadlines approaching
SPRINGFIELD – State Fair Manager Luke Sailer wants to remind fairgoers of several upcoming competition deadlines for the 2018 Illinois State Fair.
Entry deadlines for various competitions are listed below. Please note that some deadlines fall on a Saturday. If an entry deadline falls on a weekend, entries must be postmarked by the following Monday to be accepted. More information about the 2018 Illinois State Fair competitions can be found in an online copy of our General Premium Book or by calling the Competitive Events office at (217) 782-0786.
Competition
Entry Deadline
Open Show: Beef, Dairy, Sheep, Swine, Goats
July 1st
Junior Show: Beef, Dairy, Sheep, Swine, Goats, Poultry, Rabbits
July 1st
Society Horse Show
July 7th (late entry due 7/21; fees doubled)
Twilight Parade
July 9th
Open Show: Poultry & Rabbits
July 10th
General Entries
July 15th
Open Show: Late Entry ($50/head)
July 25th
Dairy Products
August 7th by Noon
Bee Culture – Professional & Open
August 8th
Mark your calendars for the 2018 Illinois State Fair, August 9th – 19th, in Springfield, IL.
Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
