SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is urging patients of Hoffman MRI, also known as Hoffman Imaging and Medical Center, and formerly known as Hope Imaging, 2500 W. Higgins Road Suite 830 in Hoffman Estates, to consult their physician if they have had a mammogram performed at the facility on or after October 17, 2019 due to a review that found poor quality mammography images.

“IEMA is issuing this public notice so that patients of this facility may take the appropriate actions to protect their health,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Mammograms are an important tool in the fight against breast cancer. Routine mammograms and breast exams can detect cancer early and provide men and women with better treatment options and results.”

In August 2020, IEMA issued an Emergency Order for the facility to cease operations pending accreditation by the American College of Radiology (ACR) and certification by the State of Illinois. At the request of IEMA, the American College of Radiology conducted a mammography review of clinical images obtained during the periods of October 17, 2019 through July 31, 2020. That review found 16 of 30 cases did not meet the ACR imaging criteria; and furthermore, ACR cited the facility’s practice posed a “serious risk to human health.”

Despite the Emergency Order, the American College of Radiology informed the State of Illinois that the facility, now under a new name and ownership, was continuing to perform mammography services. During the pandemic, IEMA conducted two inspections of the facility, including one in February where IEMA was unable to validate ownership claims that the facility was complying with the Emergency Order. During the second inspection, in March 2021, IEMA was able to confirm approximately 100 patients were imaged between December 2020 and March 2021.

A second Emergency Order was issued in April 2021 ordering Hoffman MRI, Inc. to cease operations pending resolution of their accreditation and certification by the American College of Radiology and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, respectively. To date, this facility is prohibited from conducting mammography imaging until further notice. IEMA is requiring the facility to notify patients and their physicians if they were imaged between October 2019 and March 2021 due to the results of the imaging review.

For patients of this facility, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has created a list of frequently asked questions to help guide you through this process. Visit www.IEMA.Illinois.gov to learn more.

About the Illinois Emergency Management Agency

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency certifies all mammography facilities in the State of Illinois except for those facilities exempted by 32 IL. Admin. Code 370.40. To qualify for certification, a facility must first be accredited by an approved accrediting body. In Illinois, the only approved accrediting body is the American College of Radiology.

