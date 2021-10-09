State Champion: Gracie Piar Captures State Individual Crown In 1A Girls Golf, Explorers Team Is Second
October 9, 2021 5:18 PM October 9, 2021 5:23 PM
DECATUR - Marquette Catholic’s Gracie Piar won the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Tournament individual championship Saturday afternoon, Coach Deb Walsh confirmed.
The Explorers team also finished second place overall.
