State Champion: Gracie Piar Captures State Individual Crown In 1A Girls Golf, Explorers Team Is Second

DECATUR - Marquette Catholic's Gracie Piar won the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Tournament individual championship Saturday afternoon, Coach Deb Walsh confirmed. The Explorers team also finished second place overall.

Full details to come.