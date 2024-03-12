Illinois Secretary of State Alex Giannoulias said there is a shelter-in-place effect.

"The Illinois Secretary of State Police received notice of a threat involving the Illinois Capitol Building. Out of an abundance of caution, the Illinois Secretary of State Police issued a lockdown order and are currently conducting a sweep of the building," Giannoulias said.

Giannoulias put the building on alert about the lockdown at 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and police were sweeping the building out of caution.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker had this statement: "The Illinois State Capitol Building is no longer under lockdown. Thank you to our Illinois Secretary of State Police for their quick response today. Our first responders go above and beyond to keep us all safe with their bravery and service. That’s Illinois strong."

