BLOOMINGTON – Edwardsville came out of the gates on fire Monday night, scoring the first 14 points of the game and getting to a 21-3 quarter-time lead and never looking back as the Tigers defeated Chicago Mother McAuley 59-43 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in a super-sectional game of the 42nd IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship to advance to this weekend's state tournament in Normal.

The Tigers, now 30-0 on the year, will meet Chicago Montini in the first semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Illinois State's Redbird Arena; Montini defeated Bolingbrook 43-35 at Lewis University in Romeoville to advance to the final four. Friday's other semifinal game will pit Des Plaines Maine West against defending champion Geneva at 7:15 p.m. Friday's winners clash for the state title at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 23 points, with Rachel Pranger adding 16 and Myriah Noodel-Hayward nine on the night. Jenna Badali led the Mighty Macs with 18 points on the night, with Tara O'Malley adding nine. Mother Mac was eliminated at 26-8 on the year.

