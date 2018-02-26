STATE BOUND: Edwardsville's girls trounce Mother McAuley 59-43 to win super-sectional
BLOOMINGTON – Edwardsville came out of the gates on fire Monday night, scoring the first 14 points of the game and getting to a 21-3 quarter-time lead and never looking back as the Tigers defeated Chicago Mother McAuley 59-43 at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in a super-sectional game of the 42nd IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship to advance to this weekend's state tournament in Normal.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Tigers, now 30-0 on the year, will meet Chicago Montini in the first semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Illinois State's Redbird Arena; Montini defeated Bolingbrook 43-35 at Lewis University in Romeoville to advance to the final four. Friday's other semifinal game will pit Des Plaines Maine West against defending champion Geneva at 7:15 p.m. Friday's winners clash for the state title at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Kate Martin led the Tigers with 23 points, with Rachel Pranger adding 16 and Myriah Noodel-Hayward nine on the night. Jenna Badali led the Mighty Macs with 18 points on the night, with Tara O'Malley adding nine. Mother Mac was eliminated at 26-8 on the year.
More like this: