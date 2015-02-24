Calhoun's girls are state bound after thrashing Steeleville 86-24 in the IHSA Class 1A Supersectional on Monday night.

Calhoun coach Aaron Baalman said his girls came in ready to play.

"The girls never looked back after the start," he said. "We had a really good team effort. All the girls stepped in and played well. I couldn't be more proud of the girls on their effort. We will dig in some game film and put together a game plan. We take every game one at a time."

Baalman and the girls celebrated the victory Monday night, but he said on Tuesday they will begin preparation for the state contest on Friday.

The Warriors led 46-0 at one point in the game after being ahead 28-0 after the first period. The first Steeleville basket came wiht 1:46 left in the second quarter.

Grace Baalman led Calhoun with 18 points; Emma Baalman added 15 points; Kassidy Klocke had eight points.

Calhoun (31-2) has captured 27 straight wins and meets Gilman Iroquois West (28-3) at 2 p.m. on Friday in the state semifinals at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Moweaqua Central A & M (31-1) plays Prophetstown (30-3) in the other state semifinal game.

