ALTON, ILLINOIS - The "Top Ten" Finalists were selected on Saturday, July 24th, during the exciting Semi-Finals at the Alton Little Theater Showplace. 250 Audience members and a panel of Expert Judges narrowed the field of contestants competing for the title of 2010 "Star of Tomorrow" and a cash prize of $500 down to ten talented individuals ranging in age, musical style and performance experience.

The Top Ten are: Kyle Metze, Grace Robertson, Devin McIntire, Kelsey Bethel, Sarah Siemer, Gary Metze, Sarah Taylor, Janae Hausman, Rylee Plum, and the new R & B group "Surefire" making its debut in the competition. Audience members will now cast the deciding votes at the Final Competition on Saturday, July 31st, at the Showplace at 7pm.

The contestants will mount new songs and dance exhibitions and other entertainment will be provided by ALT members before the winner is announced on Stage. A live video-feed is being set up by Riverbender.com as part of the publicity for the event which will be held again in June of 2011 to showcase new talent in the Riverbender area.

Tickets are $10 for the finals and reservations may be made at 462-6562 or purchased at WBGZ Radio during the day. All the proceeds will benefit the Riverbender.com Community Center and Community projects funded by the theater.

Event coordinator, Lee Cox, promises an exciting evening of entertainment and fulfilling promises and dreams for an entertainer. The audience favorite "star" will also have the opportunity to perform at First Night Riverbend and headline at ALT Patron Gala in January 2011.

More information, photos and interviews can be arranged by contacting Lee Cox at 531-3777.

