2011 Stars of Tomorrow was an evening of Surprises, Inspiration and Summer Fun ! Gospel and Country vocalists proved to be audience favorites but the operatic style of a mother and daughter duet was rewarded with audience votes and the youthful package of good looks and talent moved three contestants under 18 into the Finals , to be held on June 18th at the Alton Little Theater Showplace at 7pm. 12 Contestants shared their "stories" in introductions and their song selections and the audience responded enthusiastically. The competition was a very tight race for the six finalist positions and crowd pleasing songs by Taylor Swift, the Beatles, and Carrie Underwood provided an evening of entertainment for the crowd of 104. Event coordinator, Lee Cox, hopes that the Finals will fill the ALT auditorium ( which seats 230). She says," these contestants have worked so hard and next week have to produce two songs....we're raising money for the Riverbender Teen Community Center and the summer projects at ALT, including a youth-oriented production of HAIRSPRAY in July.....we really hope the community will come out and enjoy getting involved for a $10 Ticket. The Six finalists are: Shelley Pruett, Kelli Newell, Amanda Epps, Devin McIntire, Sarah Siemer and Malone&Malone. A panel of three judges will vote along with the audience on musicality, interpretation, showmanship, vocal quality and overall presentation. The winner in each category will take home a $500 cash prize. All the contestants have benefited from the opportunity to work with vocal and staging coaches and three of the current finalists auditioned before in 2010 but failed to capture the top spots. " A year of experience and the support of an enthusiastic crowd might make all the difference", says Cox . She hopes to hear the reservation line ringing at 462-6562 and promises a great night of entertainment and supporting the dreams of talented newcomers. The talented local singing sensation of "Audri& Aaron" will perform during vote tabulation to entertain the crowd until the winners will be announced on stage at approximately 9pm. Riverbender.com will be taping the event and also sharing audition tapes with the audience. Refreshments will be served. Call 462-6562 for ticket information.