STARS OF TOMORROW Alton Little Theater will host "Stars of Tomorrow", a singing competition with Cash Prizes and More on July 17th, 24th and 31st. Drawing inspiration from the popularity of "American Idol" and America's Got Talent", the Community Theater designed the program in part to help benefit the Riverbender Community Teen Center and the on-going community outreach programs that ALT conducts throughout the year. Contestants will have the chance to audition for the Show All day on Saturday, July 17th at the Community Center in downtown Alton at 200 W. Third Street. Applicants will be charged a $5 registration fee but will receive a $5 coupon good for any regular Season Show at the Theater. Contestants will be narrowed down to the "Top Twenty" who will then perform before a live, voting audience on Saturday, July 24th at 7pm at the ALT Showplace, 2450 N. Henry Street in Alton. Then, the Top Ten Finalists will be selected for the Final Show on Saturday, July 31st at 7pm at the Showplace. Finalists will have the opportunity to receive a free Image Makeover Session courtesy of fringe.salon , have professional pictures made, and compete for a grand prize of $500. Finalists will also have the opportunity to appear in features on Riverbender.com , local news coverage and appear at First Night and ALT's Holiday entertainment gala. Tickets for the Semi-Finals and Finals will go on sale July 1st for $10 and will be available at WBGZ Radio and by Reservation at 462-6562. There is no advance registration for performers; contestants are asked to show up and receive an audition number. The Community Center will be open for tours and cool refreshments and all performers may bring a support person/ family member with them. Contestants must provide their own CD/tape/ accompaniment for the first auditions; Keyboard and piano /sound system will be available as needed for auditions and show performances. Additional information is available on the Alton Little Theater Website: www.altonlittletheater.org and Riverbender.com; updates about the event can be heard/seen at the ALT Box Office 462-6562 and Riverbender.com No age limit has been set for contestants and the Community Theater hopes to help launch the career of a future Star!