COLLINSVILLE - The Mighty Name Tour is about to make a name for itself at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville on Sunday, April 23. This event will bring the music performances of Stars Go Dim, We Are Vessel, After Grace & HNRY. At 6:30 p.m. the music will begin.

Judith Grantham an event organizer said prepare for an evening of incredible music, fellowship and fun as these groups deliver music that inspires and leaves attendees wanting more. Judith said Discovery Family Church is the sponsor of the event.

“We are so excited that Discovery Family Church will be the host," she said. "We are ready for some amazing music, story time and how these people became musicians."

Judith said those with VIP tickets can go through the doors at 5:30 p.m. for a question-and-answer period.

Sponsorships are available to have an opportunity to be a part of this event at the Gateway Convention Center.

About Stars Go Dim:

Formed in 2007 as a mainstream pop band, today Stars Go Dim is the the moniker for Christian pop artist and songwriter Chris Cleveland. After years at the helm of an acclaimed independent secular band and more than a decade leading worship at Tulsa’s Asbury United Methodist Church – one of America’s largest congregations – Cleveland found success in the Christian format with his self-titled debut album.

The singer has garnered multiple International #1’s and Top 5 hits at pop and Christian radio, including the massive No.1 radio smash in the U.S. with “You are Loved.” Chris and his songs have been nominated and won multiple awards, including CMT,NSAI, (Nashville Songwriters Association International) listener’s choice award, ASCAP, & Billboard songwriting award winners, and Dove Award nominated.

His songs have hundreds of millions of streams and have been placed in commercials and ads hundreds of times. In addition, Chris has toured the world, written, and played with many of the biggest artists in pop and Christian music in the last 15 years, including: Justin Bieber, John Mayer, The GooGoo Dolls, Elton John, Billy Joel, Jason DeRulo, The Fray, Natasha Bedingfield, The Roots, Lauren Daigle, For King & Country, Bethel Music, Maverick City, and countless more. His newest projects, Grace in the Wilderness, released in the spring of 2022, with the first single, Yes He Does, quickly becoming another international #1 radio single. Chris also continues to write songs recorded by many of today’s biggest artists and worship groups.

About We Are Vessel:

We Are Vessel, formerly a Christian rock band, formed in 2014 and began touring after their first radio single hit number 17 on Christian Rock Billboards. After multiple top 20 singles and one number 7, front man Randall Broadhead, continues to have success in Christian Rock, but is pursuing a different season with new record geared more towards Christian Contemporary Music.

Recently, We Are Vessel has toured with Building 429, 7eventh Time Down, Rhett Walker, Stars Go Dim, Love & the Outcome, Apollo LTD, Renee, Cade Thompson, among many others on various national tours.

About After Grace

Brothers-in-law Cody Clark and Jerad Moffitt formed After Grace in their hometown of Mountain Home, Arkansas in 2013. The duo released the singles “Save Me” and “Shine” in 2016 and 2017, respectively, In 2019 After Grace’s debut EP, “You Know”, released with the project’s title-cut garnering airplay on Christian AC radio. In 2020, After Grace released two singles (Simple Things, Forever Home). “Simple Things” shares a piece of Cody’s heart and personal story, while “Forever Home” shares about Jerad’s journey in adopting children into his home. The duo has performed with artists such as TobyMac, Crowder, Building 429, Colton Dixon, 7eventh Time Down, Sanctus Real, and Cochren & Co., among others.

They started with grassroots beginnings with years of regional and local touring. They were a direct support for artists such as TobyMac, Crowder and Colton Dixon with 5,000+ in attendance. Over the years, After Grace, toured with Building 429, 7eventh Time Down, Finding Favour, JJ Weeks Band, Jamie Kimmett, Joel Vaughn, I AM THEY, Sanctus Real, Cochren & Co., and others. Their experience brings more than ten years of pastoral and worship ministry to the tour.

About HNRY

HNRY is a Christian Pop artist from Dallas, TX. He is currently working on new music to be released in 2023. As a kid he had a speech impediment. Today, he writes songs to give hope to those who need it.

Tickets can be purchased for general admission for only $10. Groups of ten or more can receive discounted group rates. A limited amount of VIP tickets are available for purchase.

Purchase tickets at:

https://www.bandsintown.com/e/1027802336?affil_code=js_starsgodim.com&app_id=js_starsgodim.com&came_from=700&utm_campaign=event&utm_medium=web&utm_source=widget

Contact Judith Grantham for more information or to learn about sponsorships at: Judith.l.Grantham@gmail.com

