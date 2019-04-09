COLUMBIA, Mo. – Senior Will Starkey turned in the lowest round of his career Monday and is fifth to lead SIUE golf at the Missouri Tiger Invitational.

The Cougars carded rounds of 284-285 and are ninth at 569 after the first two rounds of play. TCU leads the way at 544. Host Missouri (549) is second. Kansas State (552) is third.

Starkey fired a career-low 66 in the first round and followed up with a 70 in the second round. His 66 is tied for the 10th lowest round in school history.

Starkey is eight-under par and is four strokes behind the leader, Jacob Eklund of Kansas State. TCU's Stefano Mazzoli is second at 11-under. Dave Ravetto of TCU and Jamie Stewart of Mizzou are nine-under and are tied for third.

Also for the Cougars, Conor Dore is two-under par (140) is tied for 18th. Kyle Slattery is tied for 46th at 147. Grant Gavin is at 148 and is tied for 49th. Brooks Jungbluth is at 152 and is tied for 71st.

The Cougars will be paired with Missouri State and UMKC for Tuesday's final round at Old Hawthorne. They will tee off at 8 a.m.

