EDWARDSVILLE - The Starbucks next to Edwardsville High School and the new Marriott Complex Suites Hotel groundwork have made great progress in recent days.

The Starbucks structure, parking lot and drive-thru are in place, while hotel work is evolving each day.

Article continues after sponsor message

R.L.P. Development has done the initial groundwork for both projects.

Jason Plummer of R.L.P. Development has said his company is excited about what both the Marriott and Starbucks will mean to the area for the future.

"We are excited about the type of product the Marriott offers and the end user they have in mind seems to make sense," he said previously. The new hotel is expected to have 92 rooms and offer rooms that are slightly larger than standard hotel rooms.

Marriott Hotel Suites are all over North America and the world with more than 2,200 locations.