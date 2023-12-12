EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE volleyball outside hitter Julia Treichel (Brookfield, Wisconsin) has been recognized for her success on the court and in the classroom. She has been named to the 2023 Academic All-District® Volleyball Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

The junior was tied for third on SIUE with 147 kills, averaging 1.71 per set. She collected 191 digs, 21 total blocks, 20 assists, and 18 service aces over 86 sets played. Treichel also earned spots on the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational and UIC Invitational All-Tournament Team. She holds a 3.92 grade point average in Nursing.

The 2023 Academic All-District® Volleyball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes volleyball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District® honorees were considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. Student-athletes selected as CSC Academic All-America® finalists are denoted with an asterisk and will advance to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced Jan. 9, 2024.

For more information about CSC Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

